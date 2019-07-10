Comparing of YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM) and Its Competitors

As Restaurants company, YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YUM! Brands Inc. has 77.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 71.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.17% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.90% 31.50% Industry Average 5.67% 25.13% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. N/A 100 24.95 Industry Average 175.38M 3.09B 35.82

YUM! Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 2 2 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.33 2.73 3.76 2.57

YUM! Brands Inc. currently has an average target price of $96.33, suggesting a potential downside of -13.00%. As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 24.16%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, YUM! Brands Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YUM! Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18% Industry Average 2.62% 8.94% 11.24% 16.98% 29.14% 22.16%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

YUM! Brands Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.58. Competitively, YUM! Brands Inc.’s rivals are 37.29% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

YUM! Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors YUM! Brands Inc.’s competitors beat YUM! Brands Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.