Comparing of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Both YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) are each other’s competitor in the Trucking industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 5 0.02 N/A -0.46 0.00 Daseke Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see YRC Worldwide Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us YRC Worldwide Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 4.4 beta, while its volatility is 340.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Daseke Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Daseke Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Daseke Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for YRC Worldwide Inc. and Daseke Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.36% for YRC Worldwide Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.7% of Daseke Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.3% of YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Daseke Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -2.98% -23.29% -50.68% -45.21% -65.5% 3.49% Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc. was more bullish than Daseke Inc.

Summary

YRC Worldwide Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Daseke Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.