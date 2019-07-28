Comparing of Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International Inc. 6 0.78 N/A -1.06 0.00 J & J Snack Foods Corp. 158 2.67 N/A 4.32 37.96

Table 1 highlights Youngevity International Inc. and J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 0.00% 11.5% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Youngevity International Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s 0.47 beta is the reason why it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Youngevity International Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival J & J Snack Foods Corp. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.9% of Youngevity International Inc. shares and 73.7% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 63.09% of Youngevity International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19% of J & J Snack Foods Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Youngevity International Inc. 8.84% 23.84% -17.49% -21.02% 71.39% 16.26% J & J Snack Foods Corp. 2.33% 5.2% 3.88% 5.84% 20.59% 13.4%

For the past year Youngevity International Inc. has stronger performance than J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors J & J Snack Foods Corp. beats Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR. TWISTER, SOFT PRETZEL BITES, SOFTSTIX, SOFT PRETZEL BUNS, TEXAS TWIST, BAVARIAN BAKERY, NEW YORK PRETZEL, KIM & SCOTTÂ’S GOURMET PRETZELS, and SERIOUSLY TWISTED! brand names, as well as under the private labels. The company also provides frozen juice treats and desserts primarily under the LUIGIÂ’S, WHOLE FRUIT, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the TIO PEPEÂ’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and OREO brand names; and dough enrobed handheld products under the PATIO, SUPREME STUFFERS, and SWEET STUFFERS brands. In addition, it offers bakery products, such as biscuits, fig and fruit bars, cookies, breads, rolls, crumbs, muffins, and donuts under the MRS. GOODCOOKIE, READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY BÂ’S, and DADDY RAYÂ’S brand names, as well as under private labels; and frozen beverages primarily under the ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, and PARROT ICE names. Further, the company provides soft drinks and funnel cakes under the FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY brand name. It serves snack bars and food stands in chains; department and mass merchandising stores; malls and shopping centers; fast food outlets; casual dining restaurants; stadiums and sports arenas; leisure and theme parks; convenience stores; movie theatres; warehouse club stores; schools, colleges, and other institutions; and independent retailers. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and direct sales force. J&J Snack Foods Corp. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.