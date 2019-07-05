Comparing of Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.28 7.09 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 72 4.06 N/A 8.77 8.36

Table 1 highlights Yirendai Ltd. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Yirendai Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 20.5% 11.9% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

Yirendai Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 248.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.48 beta. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Yirendai Ltd. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s potential upside is 20.43% and its average target price is $86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 74.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. 3.19% 7.81% 37.33% -5.61% -48.17% 50.23% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation -6.49% -3.08% 4.34% 1.09% -17.4% 21.29%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. was more bullish than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.