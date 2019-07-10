Comparing of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) and Its Peers

As Packaging & Containers company, YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

YETI Holdings Inc. has 76.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 76.95% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand YETI Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have YETI Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.30% 12.50% Industry Average 10.02% 19.61% 6.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing YETI Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. N/A 25 37.43 Industry Average 262.61M 2.62B 19.79

YETI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.23 1.67 2.46

$32 is the consensus target price of YETI Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -4.45%. The competitors have a potential upside of 13.69%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that YETI Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of YETI Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -3.2% -12.27% 50.64% 70.26% 0% 89.42% Industry Average 2.17% 5.93% 15.83% 19.95% 34.95% 23.86%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of YETI Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 0.6. Competitively, YETI Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.06 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. YETI Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than YETI Holdings Inc.

Dividends

YETI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.