Comparing of Yelp Inc. (YELP) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.96 N/A 0.63 52.35 VeriSign Inc. 185 21.42 N/A 7.14 27.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yelp Inc. and VeriSign Inc. VeriSign Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Yelp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Yelp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than VeriSign Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -43.8% 32%

Risk and Volatility

Yelp Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, VeriSign Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Yelp Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VeriSign Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Yelp Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yelp Inc. and VeriSign Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Yelp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.92% and an $42.86 average target price. Competitively VeriSign Inc. has a consensus target price of $195, with potential downside of -11.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Yelp Inc. looks more robust than VeriSign Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yelp Inc. and VeriSign Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of VeriSign Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89% VeriSign Inc. 0.38% 2.55% 11.25% 21.1% 53.08% 30.74%

For the past year Yelp Inc. has -5.89% weaker performance while VeriSign Inc. has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors VeriSign Inc. beats Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.