Comparing of Yelp Inc. (YELP) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

This is a contrast between Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.57 N/A 0.67 52.08 Facebook Inc. 181 8.10 N/A 5.90 32.91

Demonstrates Yelp Inc. and Facebook Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Facebook Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Yelp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Yelp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Facebook Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Yelp Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Facebook Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yelp Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Facebook Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Facebook Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yelp Inc. and Facebook Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Yelp Inc. has a 23.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $39.33. Meanwhile, Facebook Inc.’s average price target is $208.6, while its potential upside is 17.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Yelp Inc. looks more robust than Facebook Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yelp Inc. and Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76% respectively. 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.43% of Facebook Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% Facebook Inc. -5.1% 0.64% 0.62% 29.13% 13.54% 48.17%

For the past year Yelp Inc. was less bullish than Facebook Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Facebook Inc. beats Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.