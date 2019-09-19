Comparing of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.72 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 demonstrates Yatra Online Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Yatra Online Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yatra Online Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yatra Online Inc. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 27.3%. Yatra Online Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.34%. Insiders Competitively, held 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. had bullish trend while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.