Comparing of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

We are contrasting Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.30 N/A 1.67 26.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a beta of 2.68 and its 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 83.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while Spirit Realty Capital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.