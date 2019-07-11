Comparing of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Since Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.37 N/A 2.32 9.01

In table 1 we can see Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 3.21 beta, while its volatility is 221.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $22.2, with potential downside of -0.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 62.4%. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.07% -41.19% 46.23% -92.51% -80.4% -77.58% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.05% 0.14% 1.85% 0.38% 13.79% 12.14%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.