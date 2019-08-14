Comparing of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 VeriSign Inc. 194 20.18 N/A 7.14 29.58

Table 1 highlights Yandex N.V. and VeriSign Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VeriSign Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Yandex N.V. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Yandex N.V.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than VeriSign Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Yandex N.V. and VeriSign Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Volatility and Risk

Yandex N.V. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. VeriSign Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. Its rival VeriSign Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Yandex N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Yandex N.V. and VeriSign Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Yandex N.V. has a 21.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5. Competitively the average price target of VeriSign Inc. is $202.5, which is potential -3.09% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Yandex N.V. is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yandex N.V. and VeriSign Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 94.8%. Yandex N.V.’s share held by insiders are 3.49%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of VeriSign Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has stronger performance than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

VeriSign Inc. beats Yandex N.V. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.