Comparing of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.95 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 8.7 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 56.93%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $18.2 consensus price target and a 90.78% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 34.1% and 0% respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.