Comparing of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.34 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a 33.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus target price of $0.4, with potential downside of -4.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 39.2% respectively. About 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.