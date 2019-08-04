Comparing of Xylem Inc. (XYL) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 78 2.65 N/A 3.08 26.11 General Electric Company 10 0.72 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xylem Inc. and General Electric Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xylem Inc. and General Electric Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 7.5% General Electric Company 0.00% -47.4% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Xylem Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. General Electric Company has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xylem Inc. and General Electric Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 General Electric Company 2 7 3 2.25

Xylem Inc.’s upside potential is 6.19% at a $82.33 average price target. Meanwhile, General Electric Company’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 5.00%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Xylem Inc. seems more appealing than General Electric Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of Xylem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of General Electric Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Xylem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, General Electric Company has 0.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -2.49% -4.88% -3.6% 11.53% 14.65% 20.34% General Electric Company -2.15% -1.69% 3.47% 19.46% -17.39% 43.61%

For the past year Xylem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than General Electric Company.

Summary

Xylem Inc. beats General Electric Company on 9 of the 10 factors.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.