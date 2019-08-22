Comparing of Xunlei Limited (XNET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Since Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei Limited 3 1.15 N/A -0.83 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.47 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xunlei Limited and Sphere 3D Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xunlei Limited and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei Limited 0.00% -15.4% -11.7% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Xunlei Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 2.45 beta and it is 145.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xunlei Limited. Its rival Sphere 3D Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Xunlei Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Xunlei Limited shares and 6.8% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.6% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xunlei Limited -6.69% -13.57% -37.01% -34.8% -78.82% -34.41% Sphere 3D Corp. -6.25% -3.85% -42.31% -43.18% -44.84% -50.82%

For the past year Xunlei Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Sphere 3D Corp.

Summary

Xunlei Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sphere 3D Corp.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.