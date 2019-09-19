Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Xencor Inc. 36 11.40 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xencor Inc. Xencor Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is currently more affordable than Xencor Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 51.1. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 12.74% and its average target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Xencor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.6% and 86.1%. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.