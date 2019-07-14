Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Since XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 32.4 and a Quick Ratio of 32.4. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bullish than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.