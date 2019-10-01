Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 192,477,388.04% 70.3% 68.6% resTORbio Inc. 161,451,942.74% -33% -31%

Liquidity

51.1 and 51.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than resTORbio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively resTORbio Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 160.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, resTORbio Inc. has 38.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 12 factors resTORbio Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.