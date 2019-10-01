Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 8 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 193,609,231.11% 70.3% 68.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 447,403,462.05% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility & Risk

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta and it is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 145.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.