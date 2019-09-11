Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 while its Current Ratio is 51.1. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is $30, which is potential 269.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.