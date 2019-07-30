Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus target price is $17.25, while its potential upside is 77.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.