Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cortexyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.