Comparing of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is a contrast between XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 32.4 and a Quick Ratio of 32.4. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 1.6% respectively. 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.