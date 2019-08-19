Comparing of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 3 0.54 N/A -5.14 0.00 Stryker Corporation 195 5.72 N/A 5.17 40.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0.00% 453.3% -91.6% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33.2% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 3 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Stryker Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s consensus target price is $222.75, while its potential upside is 2.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 76.2%. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.02%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Stryker Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -6.35% -6.82% -6.35% 24.44% -53.1% 73.91% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.