Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

We are comparing XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 10.76 N/A -0.93 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides XOMA Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XOMA Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 62.60% and an $26 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was more bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.