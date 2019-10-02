Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Genfit SA 17 0.00 27.98M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of XOMA Corporation and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,684,931.51% -62.7% -13.5% Genfit SA 165,268,753.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Genfit SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 270.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Genfit SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Genfit SA beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.