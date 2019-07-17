Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 12.51 N/A -1.59 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.77 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XOMA Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation. Its rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XOMA Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of XOMA Corporation is $26, with potential upside of 39.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 88.4% respectively. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year XOMA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.