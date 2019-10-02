Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Since XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,684,931.51% -62.7% -13.5% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 249,634,405.06% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XOMA Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.