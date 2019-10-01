Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 18 -0.86 6.33M -0.93 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see XOMA Corporation and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 34,780,219.78% -62.7% -13.5% Ardelyx Inc. 905,426,501.08% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA Corporation’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of XOMA Corporation is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

XOMA Corporation and Ardelyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ardelyx Inc. is $9, which is potential 91.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.