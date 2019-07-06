Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We will be comparing the differences between XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 14 10.17 N/A -1.59 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 29.62 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

XOMA Corporation has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XOMA Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

XOMA Corporation has a consensus target price of $26, and a 71.96% upside potential. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, with potential upside of 54.36%. Based on the data given earlier, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 54.2% and 48.7% respectively. About 0.4% of XOMA Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year XOMA Corporation was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.