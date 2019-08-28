Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 15 11.98 N/A -0.93 0.00 Allakos Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates XOMA Corporation and Allakos Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us XOMA Corporation and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

XOMA Corporation and Allakos Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XOMA Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 46.07% and an $26 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 97.4% respectively. 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year XOMA Corporation has 44.35% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.