Comparing of XOMA Corporation (XOMA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Both XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Corporation 16 14.92 N/A -0.93 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XOMA Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

XOMA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XOMA Corporation and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year XOMA Corporation had bullish trend while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors XOMA Corporation.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.