Comparing of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx Inc. 117 8.95 N/A 3.47 33.00 Power Integrations Inc. 73 6.75 N/A 1.78 40.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xilinx Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. Power Integrations Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xilinx Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Xilinx Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Power Integrations Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx Inc. 0.00% 15.3% 7.3% Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Xilinx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Power Integrations Inc.’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xilinx Inc. is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Power Integrations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Power Integrations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xilinx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xilinx Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Xilinx Inc. is $134.5, with potential upside of 17.77%. Competitively the consensus target price of Power Integrations Inc. is $73, which is potential -19.84% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Xilinx Inc. is looking more favorable than Power Integrations Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xilinx Inc. and Power Integrations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.1% and 0%. 0.21% are Xilinx Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Power Integrations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xilinx Inc. -2.75% -14.63% -2.5% 33.64% 60.2% 34.38% Power Integrations Inc. -4.1% -3.58% 1.42% 25.09% 0.75% 18.47%

For the past year Xilinx Inc. has stronger performance than Power Integrations Inc.

Summary

Xilinx Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Power Integrations Inc.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.