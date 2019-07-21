Comparing of Xerox Corporation (XRX) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Both Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) and 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xerox Corporation 31 0.80 N/A 2.06 15.52 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xerox Corporation and 21Vianet Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3% 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Xerox Corporation’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 21Vianet Group Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xerox Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Xerox Corporation and 21Vianet Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 21Vianet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xerox Corporation’s upside potential is 22.48% at a $42 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.1% of Xerox Corporation shares and 58.6% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Xerox Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.12% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xerox Corporation -0.34% -7.38% 6.6% 12.49% 10.77% 61.84% 21Vianet Group Inc. 2.57% 10.85% -10.45% -23.8% 42.32% -7.75%

For the past year Xerox Corporation has 61.84% stronger performance while 21Vianet Group Inc. has -7.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Xerox Corporation beats 21Vianet Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.