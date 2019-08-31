Comparing of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|153.80
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
Liquidity
11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 273.83%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 30.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
