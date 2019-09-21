Comparing of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We are contrasting Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 141.64 N/A -3.39 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -75.9% -52.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$22 is Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 115.05%. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 299.24%. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.