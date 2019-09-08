Comparing of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|161.21
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|29
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
