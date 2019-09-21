Comparing of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

We are contrasting Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 85.34%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.