Comparing of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

This is a contrast between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 183.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 33.4%. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.