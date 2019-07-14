Comparing of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 460.26 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 48.6%. Insiders held 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.