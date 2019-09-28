Comparing of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 -0.22 110.23M -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,444,685.47% 0% 0% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 133,466,521.37% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

The average target price of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 185.06%. Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $117.89, with potential upside of 45.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 89.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.