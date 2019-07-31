Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 9.56 N/A -3.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.1 beta means Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders owned 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.