Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 174.73% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.