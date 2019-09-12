Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.32 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.57 beta is the reason why it is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 177.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.