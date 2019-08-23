Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.47 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.46 beta indicates that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 62%. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.