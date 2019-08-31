Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.46 shows that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 112.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.