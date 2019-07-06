Comparing of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 ArQule Inc. 5 51.73 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ArQule Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -31.77% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.