Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 34 16.40 N/A -1.35 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $41, and a -7.62% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.7% of Xencor Inc. shares and 16% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 40.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.