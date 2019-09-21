Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Since Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 36 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 8.37%. On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.45% and its average target price is $25.5. Based on the data shown earlier, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 45.5% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.