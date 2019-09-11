Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Since Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.86 N/A 0.65 68.14 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means Xencor Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xencor Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential is 10.99% at a $40 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 34.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kura Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 70.8%. Insiders owned roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.